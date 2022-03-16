More jobs coming to Roanoke to help with supply chain issues

ROANOKE, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin introduced a new way to help Virginians with the supply chain issues that have plagued the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago.

The governor announced that A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned-and-operated business that provides integrated transportation and distribution services, will open three cross-dock service centers in Manassas, Richmond and Roanoke.

This move will bring 75 jobs to Virginia with 20 of those opportunities coming to Roanoke, 30 in Manassas and 50 in Richmond.

Here’s where the service centers will be located:

Roanoke : 3348 Salem Turnpike Northwest

Richmond : 3609 East Belt Boulevard

Manassas: 10461 Colonel Court

“The new jobs created by this expansion demonstrate a continuing commitment by this company to the Commonwealth of Virginia and will be a great boost to the Roanoke economy,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea.

“As our economy grows in the coming months, these jobs come at a good time to uplift workers. I look forward to seeing the employees flourish in Roanoke with good-paying and well-benefited jobs,” said Delegate Sam Rasoul.