Rain, rain go away! Shamrock Festival hoping to go on in downtown Roanoke this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – St. Patrick’s Day festivities are happening again in downtown Roanoke this weekend.

Organizers are hoping this time, Mother Nature will cooperate with their plans.

Despite the wind and cold temperatures, the parade went on as planned, and even included an appearance from the Budweiser Clydesdales.

However, the Shamrock Festival was rescheduled and is now set from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday behind the City Market building.

There will be live music, adult beverages and more.

“This will be the first time we’ve had Shamrock Festival without the parade, so we’re not sure what to expect. If weather looks good, we hope people will come out and enjoy it, I think people are itching to get out since we haven’t had a festival since 2019,” said Jaime Clark, Downtown Roanoke Inc.

We’re told they’re still looking for volunteers for the event.