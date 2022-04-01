Beale’s Brewery in Bedford set to release new beer, host adoption event

This weekend, Beale's in Bedford is hosting an adoption event and a beer release.

BEDFORD, Va. – Beale’s in Bedford is brewing up something special.

“It’s a Northern English Brown Ale. It’s brewed with imported English grain, hops and yeast,” said Beale’s Brewmaster James Frazer.

The brewery’s new limited edition beer, Furever, will be released on Saturday, and the design on the can is purrfect for animal lovers.

“On it are five animals, and they’re animals that are rescued by people in our company,” he added.

This weekend, Beale’s is hosting an event where the brews will benefit Bedford County’s furry friends. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter.

“This group of people works with all the Bedford animal shelters and community. It’s about community and a lot of people in our community rescue animals and work hard to rehome animals and find their forever homes.”

Not only will $1 from every pint of Furever beer sold go to the nonprofit organization, but Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter will actually be at the brewery with adoptable pets, so you can possibly give them their furever home.

“By doing it here, it’s a sense of community, a family-based place, where you can enjoy food beer and fellowship and look for a potential new pet.”

If you’re having a ruff day, or just want to enjoy a pint for pups, cheers, to the pawsibility to give back.