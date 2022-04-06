Bedford names new chief of police

BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford has named a new chief of police on Wednesday.

Ronnie Lewis is coming to Bedford from the city of Fairfax, where he is a captain. Lewis is a Lynchburg native and a graduate of Rustburg High School.

His career started in law enforcement around 28 years ago at the City of Lynchburg Fire Department where he worked as a law enforcement deputy fire marshal as well as a firefighter and EMT.

Lewis also worked as a deputy sheriff in Loudoun County before joining the Fairfax Police Department in 2011.

The position of Bedford’s police chief attracted around 30 applicants from across the country and finalists were vetted through two separate panel interviews.

Bart Warner, town manager, said Lewis’ application stood out because of his references to community engagement, employee morale and community mental health issues in his application.

“I am excited to see the work that Chief Lewis will do in our community,” said recently retired police chief Todd Foreman. “He is someone I have met during my own law enforcement career and I have great respect for him. I know that the town, and especially the police department, has a great team in place and I think he will enjoy working with them.”

Lewis will be sworn in and start his duties on May 16.