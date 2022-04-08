Retired Botetourt County Fire & EMS captain passes away after a battle with breast cancer

A dedicated public servant is being remembered for her service to the community.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va, – A dedicated public servant is being remembered for her positivity and commitment to her community.

On Thursday, the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS announced the death of retired Capt. Helen “Gracey” Humbert after a more than seven-year-long battle with breast cancer.

Humbert joined Botetourt County Fire & EMS in 2009 after working with Roanoke Fire-EMS since 1993 where she served as an EMT, firefighter and paramedic.

Along with being noted as a strong leader, Humbert was also known for her personality, which seemingly impacted and touched the hearts of many in the community she served.

“Gracey is best known for her positive and outgoing personality. She was a stranger to no one, and the most compassionate and caring person you would ever meet,” Botetourt County Fire & EMS said on Facebook.

“She was a strong, determined woman who impacted many lives in and out of the Fire-EMS profession,” Roanoke Fire-EMS wrote in a Facebook post.

Her legacy is being remembered in Botetourt County’s upcoming Girls’ Fire Camp, which will be dedicated in her honor.