Community cupboards come to Rockbridge to feed neighbors in need

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The Rockbridge County community is coming together to make sure none of their neighbors go hungry.

The partnership has built five new free food pantries open to anyone in need.

Known as Rockbridge Community Cupboards, the motto is “take what you need, give what you can.”

“Everyone deserves access to food. We’re just hoping that anyone who needs it, utilizes these boxes,” said Rebecca Wildlife, a SnapEd agent with the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Rebecca Wilder, a SnapEd agent with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, said there were people in need - with nowhere to go. Food insecurity was only made worse by the pandemic.

That's why they partnered with students at Washington and Lee to build five community cupboards across the county.

“It’s like the little free library movement that you probably see around town. It’s just an open box with food in it that anyone can access at any time,” Wilder said.

Washington and Lee student Emma Conover was part of the project.

“It’s really important to me that I have a comprehensive view of what it’s like to live in Rockbridge County and give back to the community that has provided me a lot of opportunities,” Conover said.

The cupboards are already helping those in need.

" I actually got to run into some folks utilizing the pantry. They were just overwhelmed with gratitude. They were giving me a hug telling me how much this was helping them. So that’s a win for everyone. It’s just an overwhelming feeling,” Wilder said.