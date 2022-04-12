God’s Pit Crew volunteers travel to Georgia to help with disaster relief after tornado destroys homes

It’s been a busy couple of months for the Danville-based nonprofit, God’s Pit Crew.

DANVILLE, Va. – It’s been a busy couple of months for the Danville-based nonprofit God’s Pit Crew.

This week, crews traveled to Pembroke, Georgia to help clean up after a devastating tornado rocked the community.

“We are helping homeowners who lost everything. Most of the homes that were hit by the tornado are completely destroyed,” said Immediate Disaster Response coordinator, Chris Chiles.

Chiles says most homes down there are unsalvageable.

“The only thing left standing was the safe room, the front wall and the back wall. Everything else was gone,” he told 10 News when describing the scene.

March marked a record-setting month for the number of tornadoes reported in the US, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

More disasters mean more people for God’s Pit Crew to help.

“We are busy, but the Lord has been good to us,” said Chiles.

While 20 volunteers are on the ground in Georgia helping people pick up the pieces, other volunteers are back in Danville helping to pack blessing buckets.

The organization has sent blessing buckets to Texas, Louisianan and even overseas to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.

“The ministry is growing. We are adding volunteers every day. When I was at the office, we added 25 new registered volunteers in one day. People are starting to get on board. I don’t feel like we are stretched thin, we are just growing to have more ability to respond,” said Chiles.

Crews say they expect to stay down in Georgia for a week.

Learn more about God’s Pit Crew by visiting their website.