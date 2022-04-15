Hazmat incident in Bedford left two first responders, two plant workers hospitalized

Part of the area was evacuated but officials say everyone is safe to go home now

BEDFORD, Va. – UPDATE

Crews provided an update from the scene of a major hazardous material incident at the Bedford Wastewater Treatment Plant on Orange Street in Bedford.

This comes after Friday morning’s hazmat incident when officials said two chemicals were mixed, creating a large amount of chlorine gas.

In a press conference held at about 3:30 p.m., officials provided more information on the people affected.

Four people were transported to the Bedford Memorial Hospital. and another 12 were medically treated for non-life-threatening injuries. All have been treated and released from care.

Those hospitalized include two first responders and two plant employees exposed to the chlorine, according to officials.

Residents and businesses, which include 46 people and seven businesses, were evacuated, according to officials. However, they say everyone is safe to go home now.

Officials said this is an isolated situation at the Central Wastewater Treatment Plant and no water or wastewater services are disruptive. The drinking water system was not impacted by this incident.

If you think you’ve had any exposure or reaction, you’re asked to call 540-587-6060.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are at the scene of a major hazardous material incident at the Bedford Wastewater Treatment Plant on Orange Street in Bedford.

The Bedford County Fire Marshal says that the hazmat incident happened at about 7:50 a.m. Friday morning and was a result of two chemicals that were mixed, creating a large amount of chlorine gas.

At least two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and residents and businesses nearby have already been evacuated, according to officials. We’re told that about 15 people have been evacuated.

Downtown Bedford was not impacted by the incident.

Hazmat teams have been called to assist and the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue and Bedford Fire Department are currently on the scene working to contain the spill.

At this time, Orange Street is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Town Manager Bart Warner says that this should not affect any water in the area and it is still safe to drink.

If you think you’ve had any exposure or reaction, you’re asked to call 540-587-6060.

