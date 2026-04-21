A Celebration of Heroes: Deputies’ fast action saves lives after double crash

The American Red Cross’s 22nd Annual Celebration of Heroes- Help Can’t Wait event is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, at the Hotel Roanoke from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

In just moments, what started as a single crash turned into a chain-reaction emergency.

Deputies were already responding to one car crash when a second crash happened at the same scene. A good Samaritan had pulled over to help, but was hit by another vehicle.

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The impact pushed the good Samaritan’s car into the first vehicle, crushing the driver’s compartment and actually pinning one of the occupants between the two vehicles.

Deputy Robert Dudley jumped into action, using a tourniquet to stop heavy bleeding and providing critical care until more first responders arrived. Deputy Travis Mullins helped with the rescue and managed the scene as victims were taken to an ambulance and then airlifted by helicopter.

Thanks to the quick thinking and life-saving training of Deputies Dudley and Mullins, lives were saved that day.

You’ll hear stories like this and more at the American Red Cross 22nd Annual Celebration of Heroes: Help Can’t Wait event that’s taking place on Thursday, April 23, at Hotel Roanoke.