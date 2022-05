APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A man lost his life after a crash in Appomattox County on Route 460 Tuesday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near Spruce Drive.

Investigators have confirmed that a 2019 Grand Cherokee and moped crashed into one another in the eastbound lanes of Route 460.

The man who was driving the moped died at the scene, according to officers.

Virginia State Police says the crash remains under investigation.