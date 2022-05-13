Roanoke Valley law enforcement agencies gather to honor Virginia’s fallen officers

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Remembering Virginia’s fallen heroes during National Police Week.

That’s the goal of the annual Roanoke Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Service.

“We put this service together to recognize not only the passing of these officers but really the lives they lived up until that point,” said Virginia Western Community College’s Chief Craig Harris.

Southwest Virginia has been greatly impacted by fallen officers over the last year.

Including Officer Bonnie Jones from Danville, Officer Michael Chandler from Big Stone Gap, Officer John Painter and Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson and Officer Caleb Ogilvie from Covington.

In the tight-knit community of law enforcement, many officers have worked and trained alongside one another.

“Like Officer Ogilvie from Covington, I taught him in the academy just last year. So, it’s very close to us. Deriek Crouse was a friend. So it really hits home in Roanoke that these officers have fallen,” said Chief Harris.

Attorney General Jason Miyares spoke during the service, reminding the men and women who protect our commonwealth that they’re appreciated.

“I think it’s so important that the Commonwealth recognizes the quiet heroes that make Virginia just such an amazing place because they protect us,” said Miyares.

In addition to remembering Virginia’s fallen officers, their families were also recognized.

“The families suffer that loss forever. It can never be received. I think it’s really important to recognize that sacrifice that they made. And continually let me them that we will never forget and that we will always honor them,” said Roanoke County Chief Howard Hall.