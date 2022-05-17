Man wanted after deadly morning shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities are searching for a man they say shot and killed someone in a shooting on Tuesday morning in Danville.

Police said that officers responded to an apartment complex at 1575 Richmond Blvd. around 9:30 a.m. and found 29-year-old Brandon Gore with a fatal gunshot wound in the breezeway of the K building.

Authorities identified Andrew Menjivar, 24, as a person of interest in the case.

Officers said they believe Menjivar ran away from the apartment complex with a handgun while wearing a white tank top. K9s are being used as the search for Menjivar continues.

Police said that the victim and the suspect knew each other and that this is not gang-related.

Anyone who knows Menjivar’s location is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling 911 or by calling crime stoppers at 434-793-0000.