New mural going up near the Taubman Museum of Art

ROANOKE, Va. – A new mural is going up in downtown Roanoke near the Taubman Museum of Art.

Internationally renowned artist Mokha Laget is in town, painting the mural called Intersecting Terrains.

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She is known for her vibrant, spatially dynamic pieces, and this mural is no exception. She is on site this week, creating and adding new layers to her masterpiece inspired by the Blue Ridge and the Museum’s iconic architecture.

Mokha will be giving a public talk this Saturay at the museum at 2 p.m. and you can find more information and how to register here.