Celebrate culture and heritage at the Local Colors Festival this weekend in Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s largest free multicultural festival is back in Elmwood Park Saturday, May 21.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can enjoy the taste of international cuisine, watch cultural dance and music performances and learn about different heritages at the Local Colors Festival.

The theme this year is “Bringing it Back Home” because this is the first year the festival is back in full swing since the pandemic.

The festival will kick off with an opening ceremony and the Procession of Nation’s Parade. The parade shows visitors different heritages from around the globe and cultural traditions, with each country’s flag also displayed.

At the festival, there will be more than 40 vendors and educational booths.

If you get hungry, you can try sweet treats from the Netherlands, Syrian Grilled kabobs and spinach pies and Thai spring rolls.

Lisa Spencer, the Executive Director for Local Colors says, “I think it is important because it does represent the cultural diversity that is here. When you honor people’s cultural heritage it is like saying, ‘I see you’ and ‘you matter’ and ‘your cultural heritage matters,’ and it gives others the opportunity to learn about that.”

This is a family-friendly event that is meant to bring people together. Children can learn about different cultures at the children’s activity area and participate in the passport program.

New to the festival this year is the international beer garden that will be serving up drafts from around the world.

Also, for the first time, a Virginia is for Lovers Sign will be on-site for photo opportunities. You are encouraged to share your photos and use the #LoveVA and #LocalColorsFestival2022.