Multiple power outages affecting traffic lights in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Multiple power outages across the City of Lynchburg are affecting traffic lights, according to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services.
Drivers who encounter a stoplight without power are urged to treat it as a 4-way stop.
