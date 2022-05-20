92º

Multiple power outages affecting traffic lights in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Multiple power outages across the City of Lynchburg are affecting traffic lights, according to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services.

Drivers who encounter a stoplight without power are urged to treat it as a 4-way stop.

