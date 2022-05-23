Fredericksburg man wanted in Radford on multiple child endangerment, firearm charges

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford City Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a single shot fired Monday morning.
At about 11:07 a.m., police received a report of a shot fired in the 200 block of West Main Street. Officers responded to the scene and confirmed there was a single shot discharged from a firearm in that area.
Authorities were able to identify the suspect as 32-year-old D’Andre Delvon Samuels, of Fredericksburg.
Samuels is wanted for the following:
- Three counts of child endangerment
- Brandishing firearm
- Reckless handling of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Police said that Samuels may be driving a gold 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with Virginia license plate number UAL6280.
Residents are advised to avoid contact with Samuels. Instead, police ask that you contact Detective Cox at 540-267-3711 or Austin.Cox@radfordva.gov with any information on Samuels’ whereabouts.
This is an ongoing investigation.