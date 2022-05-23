Fredericksburg man wanted in Radford on multiple child endangerment, firearm charges

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford City Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a single shot fired Monday morning.

At about 11:07 a.m., police received a report of a shot fired in the 200 block of West Main Street. Officers responded to the scene and confirmed there was a single shot discharged from a firearm in that area.

Authorities were able to identify the suspect as 32-year-old D’Andre Delvon Samuels, of Fredericksburg.

Samuels is wanted for the following:

Three counts of child endangerment

Brandishing firearm

Reckless handling of a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Police said that Samuels may be driving a gold 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with Virginia license plate number UAL6280.

Residents are advised to avoid contact with Samuels. Instead, police ask that you contact Detective Cox at 540-267-3711 or Austin.Cox@radfordva.gov with any information on Samuels’ whereabouts.

This is an ongoing investigation.