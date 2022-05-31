Two Danville women dead after crash on U.S. 29N in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC – Two Danville women lost their lives after a crash in Greensboro, North Carolina on U.S. 29 North, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

On Sunday at about 1:35 a.m., officers were called to US 29 near Hackett Street for the report of a vehicle crash involving personal injuries.

Upon arrival, police found a disabled black 2009 KIA SUV in the left lane. The occupants of the KIA, 42-year-old Ciealita Thornton and 36-year-old Lakeisha Woody, both from Danville, were outside of the vehicle.

Investigators determined that Santos David Amador, 29, of Greensboro, North Carolina had hit the KIA as he was driving north in a red 2020 GMC Sierra 2500.

Amador also hit Thornton and Woody while they had been standing outside of the KIA, according to authorities.

We’re told that both Thornton and Woody died as a result of injuries sustained from the crash.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.