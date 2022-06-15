Here’s how you can score a free T-shirt for cleaning up trash along the Roanoke River

Trash for T-shirt is a new cleanup program aiming to keep the Roanoke River clean.

ROANOKE, Va. – Taking care of the environment and keeping the Roanoke River clean is the goal of the new Protect the Blueway: Trash for T-Shirt Program.

You can show your love for the Roanoke River by picking up a bag of trash on your next river float or greenway walk. Once you clean up any trash that you see, you will receive a free “Protect the Blueway” shirt from Roanoke Mountain Adventures.

The shirt features a map of the Star City, the Roanoke River and its tributary streams.

To get the shirt, you need to take a photo showing your trash bag with the river or the greenway in the background and a photo that shows you throwing it away.

Jeff Raines, the general manager for Roanoke Mountain Adventures said, “Hopefully seeing the shirt people will think about it, but also, I would say the biggest thing is just kind of a small incentive to get people out cleaning the river up. There are endangered species in the Roanoke River that are worth protecting.”

Before you can begin your cleanup efforts, you do need to complete a Parks and Recreation Volunteer waiver. This can be found online or at Roanoke Mountain Adventures in Wasena.