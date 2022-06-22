Give Local NRV comes back for a ninth year

There are plenty of nonprofits you can donate to in the NRV!

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – It’s time to give back to the New River Valley.

All-day Wednesday, residents donated to over 100 non-profits in the New River Valley area.

On its ninth annual Give Local NRV day, the Community Foundation encouraged donors to support their favorite organization with an online gift.

Non-profits have also been holding in-person events to celebrate giving day.

Lindsey Gleason, Assistant Director of the Community Foundation, discussed the impact of the funds on organizations, both big and small.

“Funds are just so needed. There are many organizations that don’t have big budgets. A lot of organizations maybe have one or two staff members and lots of volunteers and every little bit helps,” Gleason said.

