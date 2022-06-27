Blacksburg senior community pantry receives Food Lion Grant

Pictured are Paige Dripps, Customer Service Manager, Karen Nelson, Associate Director of Development, and Chris Simpkins, store manager.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation awarded a $500 grant to Warm Hearth Foundation to support Micah’s Pantry on Monday.

Micah’s Pantry is located on the Warm Hearth Village campus in Blacksburg and operates as a storefront to help fight food insecurity by providing food and meals to village seniors who meet Federal low-income guidelines, according to a press release by Warm Hearth Village.

The Micah’s Program includes a variety of opportunities including fresh produce, prepared meals, gardens, shelf-stable groceries, pet food and personal care items.

Associate Director of Development, Karen Nelson, said how she felt about receiving the grant for the community.

“We are so grateful for this gift and being able to work alongside others in our local community who share our passion for making a difference,” Nelson said.