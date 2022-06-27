No more late fees at Roanoke Valley Libraries

ROANOKE, Va. – There will no longer be late fees for overdue materials at any Roanoke Valley Library branch location.

On Monday, the RVL Consortium released a statement that announced the elimination of fines and fees for late materials, including materials that are already past due.

The new policy will go into effect on July 1 at libraries in Botetourt County, City of Roanoke, City of Salem and Roanoke County.

The Director of Roanoke Public Libraries, Sheila Umberger, expressed her thoughts about the change.

“This is our way of removing any reading barriers,” said Umberger. “Going fine-free will allow more people to enjoy our materials. It is imperative to create an environment that is welcoming rather than punitive.”

The idea came about in the midst of the pandemic when the libraries suspended late fees due to changes in open hours and services offered by the libraries.

“Changing late fees can serve as a barrier to accessing library resources,” Toni Cov, Acting Director of Roanoke County Public Libraries said. “Vulnerable populations, including children who have limited access to the internet, digital devices, and transportation are most at risk of accruing late fees.”

The hope is that the library will get to see more of the community by removing the thought of embarrassment from being late on a return or the thought of not being able to pay a small fine.

“Interestingly enough, we find more materials are returned by not charging late fees,” Julie Phillips, Director of Botetourt County Public Libraries said.

The statement said that in many libraries across the nation, the elimination of late fees has led to more visits, higher circulation and a rise in the number of library cards issued.

While late fees will be waived beginning July 1, patrons at these locations will still be charged for materials that were damaged or lost.