Two injured after jet ski incident in Claytor Lake, officials say

The incident happened in the Spooky Hollow area of Claytor Lake

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Crews on standby after a jet ski incident. (Pulaski County Emergency Management Facebook) (Pulaski County Emergency Management Facebook)

DUBLIN, Va. – Two people are hurt after a jet ski incident in the Spooky Hollow of Claytor Lake, Pulaski County Emergency Management officials said.

Officials reported the incident around 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

Law enforcement, fire crews, and emergency medical services teams worked together with bystanders to recover the two injured people, who were both wearing life jackets at the time of the incident, officials said.

According to Pulaski County officials, both people were transported to the hospital to be treated, one by ground and one by air.

No further details about the incident or their conditions have been released yet.

