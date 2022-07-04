Two injured after jet ski incident in Claytor Lake, officials say

DUBLIN, Va. – Two people are hurt after a jet ski incident in the Spooky Hollow of Claytor Lake, Pulaski County Emergency Management officials said.

Officials reported the incident around 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

Law enforcement, fire crews, and emergency medical services teams worked together with bystanders to recover the two injured people, who were both wearing life jackets at the time of the incident, officials said.

According to Pulaski County officials, both people were transported to the hospital to be treated, one by ground and one by air.

No further details about the incident or their conditions have been released yet.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops.