Former Salem schools Superintendent to sit on Virginia Board of Education

There will be a familiar face on the State Board of Education

RICHMOND, Va. – A familiar face from our corner of the Commonwealth will have a seat on Virginia’s Board of Education.

Former Salem City Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Seibert said he is looking forward to representing the interests of our region.

Seibert currently serves as Constituent Services and Government Relations Officer for Roanoke City Public Schools.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Seibert’s appointment to the board last week.

Seibert said parents should have choices about their child’s education and he wants to ensure all of those choices offer the best quality.

“People want to do what’s best and they’re driving what’s best based on their own experiences,” said Seibert. “This is a wide, wonderful Commonwealth of Virginia and each region is very unique. You have to be careful that we don’t legislate or create policy, even with good intention, that troubles one part of our commonwealth that is different than others.”

Seibert will be sworn into the Virginia Board of Education on July 20.