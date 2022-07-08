Spotted lanternflies invading the region, quarantine expands to slow the spread

Adult spotted lanterfly's bright wing coloration is hidden when wings are closed. Photo courtesy of Robert Gardner, Bugwood.org.

RICHMOND, Va. – Spotted lanternflies are invading their way through our region, and experts are putting measures in place to stop them, or at least slow them down.

10 News initially reported on the spotted lanternfly from Lynchburg in April 2021 and discussed the invasion with experts.

While the spotted lanternfly doesn’t necessarily pose a direct threat to your well-being, it could pose a threat to many fruit crops and trees, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

And the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reported that the spotted lanternfly has the potential to be a serious nuisance pest to homeowners when it is present in high numbers.

In order to slow the spread of the insect, the VDACS announced on Friday that the Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine has been expanded to more counties across Virginia.

According to the release, the new counties and cities in our area that have been added to the quarantine are:

Carroll County

Rockbridge County

Wythe County

Buena Vista

Lexington

Lynchburg

Businesses in the quarantined area are required to obtain a permit, VDACS said, and they are encouraged to inspect regulated articles to ensure that the articles do not contain any life stage of the insect. Residents and visitors are not required to obtain the permit.

The release said these are the regulated articles that are likely to be considered to be a risk for movement of spotted lanternfly to un-infested areas:

The spotted lanternfly at any life stage

Live or dead trees; nursery stock; green lumber; firewood; logs; perennial plants; garden plants or produce; stumps; branches; mulch; or composted or un-composted chips, bark, or yard waste;

Outdoor industrial or construction materials or equipment; concrete barriers or structures; stone, quarry material, ornamental stone, or concrete; or construction, landscaping, or remodeling waste;

Shipping containers, such as wood crates or boxes;

Outdoor household articles, including recreational vehicles; lawn tractors or mowers; grills; grill or furniture covers; tarps; mobile homes; tile; stone; deck boards; or Any equipment, trucks, or vehicles not stored indoors; any means of conveyance utilized for movement of an article; any vehicle; or any trailer, wagon

In addition to checking articles for signs of the insect, the VDACS release encouraged residents to learn how to identify spotted lanternflies and kill the insect when found.

If you see a spotted lanternfly, you can report the sighting here.