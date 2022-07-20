Elevation Roanoke, Rise Against Hunger to hold event Saturday to pack 40k meals

The meals will help people around the world

ROANOKE, Va. – Elevation Chuch – Roanoke is teaming up with Rise Against Hunger to pack 40,000 meals this weekend to help people in need around the world.

The three-hour event will be held on Saturday at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

Volunteers will work to put the boxes together to be distributed to people who are facing food insecurity.

“We pack the meals and then they’re ready, boots on the ground when something happens,” David Shearer, Roanoke campus pastor at Elevation Church said. “So if there’s a flooding situation, if there’s something happening in Ukraine, if there’s something anywhere in the world, we have the resources already in place for these organizations to come and meet the needs.”

The event is part of Elevation Church’s “Love Week,’ an annual event that shows support for the community through serving others.