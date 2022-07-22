Old school Good Humor ice cream truck helps Lynchburg beat near-record heat

One man is using a classic way to help people cool off

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Whether they were splashing in the water or sitting in the shade, Lynchburg residents spent their Friday doing everything they could to beat the heat.

“[It’s] very hot,” said Eva Clemmer, who was enjoying Riverside Park with her family.

Robert Jacobs was trying to help people keep cool by driving around a 1967 white Ford F-100 and dressing up as a classic Good Humor ice cream man.

“I mean, it’s hot that’s for sure. I don’t have any air conditioning. A lot of trucks do. I just have this little fan,” said Jacobs, who owns Pop’s Good Humor Ice Cream Truck.

The 68-year-old said he retired a few years ago and started selling ice cream in April because the truck reminds him of his childhood in Baltimore.

Jacobs offers 15 different ice cream selections, from Snickers bars to ice cream sandwiches, even the old-school Good Humor original bars. He has sweet treats for everyone at prices ranging from $2 to $3.50.

Jacobs said he sees more customers on a hot day, all while trying to keep himself cool, too.

“I drink a lot of water, maybe eat ice cream every once in a while,” Jacobs laughed.

Near-record temperatures are expected to hit Lynchburg July 23-24, and Jacobs plans on being out selling.

So how will he stay cool?

“Ugh, I don’t know do the best I can that’s all. It’s going to be difficult,” said Jacobs.