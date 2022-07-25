Lynchburg’s Downstream Swinging Bridge closed for construction

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Construction is underway on Lynchburg’s Downstream Swinging Bridge and nearby trail access points are closed.

On Monday, the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Department announced that Athens Building Construction began construction on the Downstream Swinging Bridge that connects Lower Creekside Trail to Beaver Trail.

The release said that the new location of the Downstream Swinging Bridge is roughly halfway between the Thomson Drive entrance and the connection below Hillsdale Drive.

Creekside Trail entrances in the area will be closed to the public, according to the release, but trail users can still enter and exit the section of the trail that is open from the Thomson Drive access point.

To see which Lynchburg trails are open or closed, you can visit the City of Lynchburg’s interactive trail map.