‘Country Pride, County Wide:’ New River Valley fair celebrates 69th year

You have until tomorrow to get your fair fix!

DUBLIN, Va. – The New River Valley fair organizers are celebrating their 69th year of fair fun.

This year’s NRV fair will be open through Saturday, with special events to wrap up, including Bulls & Barrels, Live Pro Wrestling, and the Crystal River Band, according to their website.

The fair has several other activities available for the family to enjoy, including a demolition derby, a petting zoo, lawn mower racing, barrel roping, wrestling, and more.

There are also rides set up at the fair like the Ferris wheel and the scrambler for kids to enjoy.

Visit the NRV fair website to learn more.