God’s Pit Crew jumps into action to help flood victims in Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia

God’s Pit Crew is coming to the aid of families in Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia after catastrophic flooding devastated several communities

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is coming to the aid of families in Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia after catastrophic flooding devastated several communities, leaving hundreds without a place to call home.

The tragic flooding claimed the lives of at least eight people in what may just be one of the deadliest floods Kentucky has seen, according to the Associated Press.

God’s Pit Crew, a nonprofit based in Danville, says 10 inches of rain pummeled Central Appalachia in Kentucky overnight, resulting in landslides, heavy flooding and washed away homes and roads.

“The situation in eastern Kentucky is devastating,” said God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson. “We hurt for everyone impacted. We are monitoring the situation closely and sending a truckload of supplies immediately to help the survivors of this deadly flooding.”

Ad

On Friday morning, they sent a tractor-trailer loaded with emergency supplies and Blessing Buckets to Whitesburg, Kentucky in an effort to help those affected by the tragedy. The items included Gatorade, cleaning supplies and their Blessing Buckets, which are filled with food, personal and hygiene items and a Bible.

As floodwaters begin to recede, the organization will continue to monitor the situation so that it can decide if its Immediate Response Team of volunteers will be needed to assist with the clean-up.

Their Immediate Response Team is currently in Southwest Virginia to support those affected by the flooding there, too.