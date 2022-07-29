VMI wraps up summer transitional program

The program is designed to improve their academic and physical fitness

LEXINGTON, Va. – Incoming Cadets eager to get a head start in their military career are wrapping up their summer transitional program at VMI.

The program is a voluntary and is offered to all first-year Virginia Military Institute students who have committed to attend.

From barracks life to academics and physical fitness, this program covers it all.

The program is designed to help improve incoming Cadets’ academic and physical fitness ahead of their first semester.

During the program, the future Cadets live in the Barracks on Post and will take exams on Friday.

The future Cadets told 10 News that training early is helping them adopt the right mindset.

Hannah Buttner, an incoming Cadet, said that being in a group is a game-changer.

”Waking up, PT in the morning, it’s completely different when you are doing it by yourself than when you are doing it with a big group,” Buttner said. “Everyone has the same mindset. Everyone is pushing you to do better. Counselors are pushing you to do better.”

And, VMI is celebrating another milestone this year – it’ll be the 25th anniversary of women attending the institute.