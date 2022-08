VINTON, Va. – A popular restaurant in Vinton has closed its doors unexpectedly.

Joe Goodpies off of East Washington Street in Vinton has closed its doors.

Customers were met with a sign on the door that said August 6 was their last day of business.

The sign on the door also said that they would not reopen for business.

10 News reached out to the owners but unfortunately could not get a response.

Their reasons for closing the food joint are still unclear.