Roanoke Co. offering bonuses for some school positions

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools is looking to fill 19 school bus driver positions.

“We have all routes covered, so there will be no issues, but we need more drivers so we can get back to full staff and not have to use mechanics and supervisors to drive buses,” said Chuck Lionberger, the school system spokesperson.

Lionberger said they’ve increased the starting pay for bus drivers to $17.98 per hour. There are $1,000 and $1,500 signing bonuses (after 90 days) for new drivers. He says if drivers already have a school bus-level CDL, they get a $1,500 signing bonus since there’s not as much training needed to get them on the road. Drivers without a CDL get a $1,000 bonus and will receive free CDL training.

Roanoke County also needs five bus aides. There’s a signing bonus of $500 after 90 days and increased starting pay at $15.16 per hour.

Lionberger says they’re in very good shape with teachers, with only three openings as of Friday. Those include one special ed, one technology ed, and one elementary remediation. There are nine openings for instructional assistants, which he says is about average for the start of school.

33 nutrition associates are needed. Like bus drivers, Lionberger says they’re covered but we need more staff to get back to full operations. Starting pay increased to $15.16 per hour with a $500 initial signing bonus (after 90 days) and a $500 retention bonus at the end of each semester (for a potential total of up to $1,500).

Roanoke County is also looking for substitute teachers and bus drivers.

You can find the applications here.