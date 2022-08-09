Meet Boss: The big shy sweetie-pie

ROANOKE, Va. – This is one precious pup.

Boss is one shy guy, and he might need some help getting over his fear of people, but once he warms up to his new environment, he’s the biggest sweetie pie you’ll ever meet.

This 52-pound, six-year-old boy is up-to-date on all of his vaccines, microchipped, and neutered, shelter staff said. And he absolutely loves to give kisses, play, and go for walks.

The RVSPCA has been working for a long time to get Boss to his forever home – they’ve been searching for over two years now.

”He’s been here for two years, I believe it’s the longest pet we have ever had here,” Julie Rickmond with the RVSPCA said. “He just has a fear of meeting new people so he needs the right person who is very very patient with him who wants to come in and meet him time after time so they can even make progress.”

At the shelter, Boss has learned many tricks, including sit, stay, and give paw.

If you’re ready to have a new furry friend in your home, you can learn more about Boss here.