New Lynchburg bookstore sells books by the pound

You can get some books for just $2.99 a pound

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One Lynchburg family is writing the next chapter of their book-selling business by transforming an old warehouse into a new store.

Neverland Books by the Pound is where you can buy books for $2.99 per pound.

Co-owner Monica Coombes said they have about one million books and they purchase them by the truckload from across the United States. The bins at the warehouse are sorted by genre and restocked daily.

The Coombes family started selling books online years ago and wanted “a destination bookstore that’s fun for the whole community.”

“We are a big family of readers, and we couldn’t handle the fact that these [books] would have to go to the dump to just go back to the earth. Somebody else should be able to love them, too,” said Coombes.

In August, they’re offering a 25% discount to teachers and are also giving them special bookmarks to give to their students so they can get a free book.