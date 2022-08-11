Students at Appomattox Middle School evacuate due to written message in bathroom

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Appomattox Middle School students evacuated the building due to a one-word message written in a bathroom, Appomattox Middle School officials said.

On Thursday, AMS leaders said that a student told their office staff about the message.

Officials at the school said they could not determine the exact time the message was written and contacted law enforcement for assistance.

According to school leaders, the building was evacuated and searched out of caution.

Students stayed on an athletic field from around 11:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and ate lunch outside until they were able to return to their classrooms, officials said.

The Appomattox County Public Schools extended their thanks to student, staff, and parent cooperation and to local authorities for assisting.