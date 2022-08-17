Virginia Tech opens new housing for LGBTQ+ students

The Lavender House is specifically for members or allies of the LGBTQ+ community

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is helping students in the LGBTQ+ community feel at home.

The Lavender House is the university’s first living-learning community specifically for students or allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Lavender House, located on two floors of O’Shaughnessy Hall, will house 41 students in double-occupancy rooms.

The house is one of 18 living-learning communities at Virginia Tech and is sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, but students of all majors are welcome as residents.

The dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, Laura Belmonte, said studies show that marginalized communities — including LGBTQ+ students — are more likely to feel lonely and depressed.

The goal of launching Lavender House is to create a safe space for students to feel included.

“College isn’t just about what you do in the classroom,” said Belmonte. “College is about the people you meet, the clubs you join, the extramural/intramural sports you play in, going to football games, and being part of the Corps of Cadets. And it’s all a part of creating the whole student experience,” said Belmonte.

Ad

Lavender House residents will be required to take a three-credit introductory course on queer studies.