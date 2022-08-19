Pittsylvania County firefighter making progress after tragic incident in July

After being involved in a serious crash last July, Thomas Page is now alert and is able to stand and follow some commands, the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department announced in a Facebook post.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNY, Va. – A miraculous turn of events for this firefighter.



Update on our injured firefighter: We have extremely good news from his wife! Thomas is alert and able to follow some... Posted by Hurt Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, August 18, 2022

This comes after the Pittsylvania County firefighter was sent to the hospital in critical condition after what some were calling a highway tragedy.

As we’ve reported previously, Page was driving east on I-64 when a suspected drunk driver swerved into the other lane and sideswiped him. Both vehicles pulled off onto the right shoulder to exchange information, but the other driver immediately pulled off and hit him, pushing him into oncoming traffic, according to authorities.

But now things are starting to take a more positive turn.

Page’s wife, Jacqueline, posted an update to her page this week saying in part, “When I say things have literally turned around since yesterday, they have ... Thomas has had an amazing day! He was able to turn his head when spoke to, he was able to move his right hand to his lips, smile when asked, even blowing kisses.”

The Hurt Volunteer Fire Department thanked the community for their outpouring of support.

On Aug. 30 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., a fundraising event will be held at Lynchburg Texas Road House on 3816 Wards Road for Thomas. Ten percent of what you purchase will be donated to his family.