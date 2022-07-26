Pittsylvania firefighter in serious condition after highway tragedy

Authorities say he was ran over around 2:30 a.m. Saturday

PITTSYLVANIA COUNY, Va. – A highway tragedy in York County left a Hurt firefighter in serious condition and his loved ones heartbroken.

Thomas Page, a Hurt Volunteer Firefighter, was hit by 40-year-old Valerie Gregg on Interstate 64 on Saturday, 10 News reported.

Police said that the drivers were traveling east when Gregg sideswiped Page.

Both pulled over on the shoulder to exchange information, police said, but Gregg quickly pulled away – knocking Page to the ground and into oncoming interstate traffic.

Authorities said that paramedics airlifted Page to a Norfolk hospital in serious condition.

Town of Hurt Mayor Gary Hodnett talked to 10 News about the incident.

“I heard late yesterday [Sunday] that he was still in critical condition,” Hodnett said.

Ad

Family friends told 10 News that Pages’s responsiveness is still low and that his road to recovery will be long.

“Everybody in this small town is praying for him and his family, and we’re fortunate to have him,” Hodnett said.

Community members said that Page is a respected volunteer firefighter who is surrounded by loved ones, and Hodnett said that he’s always there when the town needs him.

“He got out of his vehicle and went to work even though it was his day off. He was still at work,” Hodnett said. “Let’s hope that the person is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

10 News reported updates on the tragedy on Monday.