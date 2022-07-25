Hurt Volunteer Firefighter flown to hospital after being hit by drunk driver, authorities say

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A Hurt volunteer firefighter, who is also a member of Gretna Fire & Rescue, was flown to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a drunk driver, according to the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department.

We’re told the crash happened Saturday overnight in Williamsburg and involved Thomas Page, his daughter, Emily and a suspected drunk driver who has not been named at this time.

The Town of Hurt posted a message from Thomas’ wife, Jacqueline, who explained briefly what happened while also requesting prayers and support from the community.

According to the post, after the drunk driver hit Thomas’ vehicle, Thomas then got out of the car to check on the injuries involving the other vehicle. That’s when the drunk driver went to leave the scene and ran him over, the post reads.

“Our daughter Emily witnessed the entire event. Emily is not physically injured. Just very traumatized,” Jacqueline said in the post.

Thomas was flown to a trauma center in Norfolk.

“He is in critical condition, and not expected to make it. I have faith in God that can change ... Please I beg you to keep us all in your prayers,” his wife said.