Scattered showers and storms this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Cloudy skies take over this weekend with temperatures reaching the upper 70s by Sunday afternoon.

A look at 10AM this morning

This morning will bring a couple pockets of heavy rainfall. These showers will push through the region at a moderately slow speed.

A look at 4PM this afternoon

By the afternoon, we are still dealing with mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers become more isolated with a couple of storms becoming possible later on.

High temperatures across the region

Because of the increased cloud cover, our temperatures will be below average for the day. Mid to upper 60s for most zones this afternoon, with a few spots climbing into the 70s.

Capture a picture of today’s showers and storms? You can Pin It here.

Showers & Storms for the next several days

Rain chances stick around for the second half of the weekend, but are less widespread. Then, as we head into next week, rain chances stick around with the potential for afternoon storms to develop.

Our southern counties are abnormally dry

The rain is much needed across our southern counties. Abnormally dry conditions have built in, and rain chances for the next several days will hopefully improve these conditions.

Returns next week

While we are mild today and a tad warmer tomorrow, Summer heat will kick back in next week. Temperatures return to the mid and upper 80s!

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.