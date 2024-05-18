Scattered storms slowly sag south Saturday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – While Saturday doesn’t look like an all-day rain, we do have the chance for scattered showers and storms. Low pressure nearby will allow the warm, humid air to rise after 1 or 2 p.m.

Scattered storms will then move south of I-64 and into North Carolina through about 8 p.m.

Here is an hourly look at storm chances Saturday.

North Carolina maintains the slightly better chance for damaging thunderstorms, but we could see a storm or two produce localized flooding.

Once low pressure moves toward the East Coast, we’ll see a breeze out of the northeast. This will keep things cool and grey early Sunday.

The wedge leads to cooler-than-average weather most of Sunday.

There’s the chance that we see some sun break in the New River Valley, Highlands and Roanoke Valley late Sunday afternoon. Aside from that, we expect below-average temperatures during the afternoon.

Lower humidity leads to cooler mornings early next week (think sunrise temperatures in the 50s). As the jet stream lifts north, however, that will allow warmer air to move back into place.

Warmer afternoons return to the forecast next week.

Highs next Tuesday through Thursday will be in the 80s.