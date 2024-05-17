Health District issues warning after stray kitten tests positive for rabies in Campbell County

A stray kitten found in Campbell County tested positive for rabies, according to the Central Virginia Health District.
Recommended Videos
Officials said that the kitten, about 8 weeks old, was found in the vicinity of Park Street and Lola Avenue in Altavista.
Anyone who may have been exposed to a stray cat or animal by bite, sratch, or contact with saliva, in the area should consult with a physician and contact the Campbell County Health Department at (434) 332-9550. You can also contact the health department by email at AskCVHD@vdh@vriginia.gov.
The Central Virginia Health District provided the following tips to protect against rabies in people and pets:
- Do not feed stray animals. Avoid wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, and skunks. Feed your pets indoors and do not let them wander.
- Teach children to avoid contact with wild animals and pets they are not familiar with.
- Do not handle sick, injured, or dead animals. Contact a licensed wildlife rehabber if you have concerns about sick or injured wildlife.
- Keep wild animals out of homes by capping chimneys with screens and blocking openings in attics, cellars, and porches. Ensure trash cans have tight fitting lids.
- Do not try to trap or handle stray and wild animals. If a bat is found indoors and may have had contact with someone, do not release it. Call your local animal control officer or health department to determine if the animal should be picked up and tested for rabies.
- Report all bites to people to the local health department for investigation.
- If you are bitten by a wild or stray animal do not panic. Wash the wound(s) thoroughly with warm soapy water and contact animal control, your doctor, or the health department for further recommendations.