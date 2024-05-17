Health District issues warning after stray kitten tests positive for rabies in Campbell County

A stray kitten found in Campbell County tested positive for rabies, according to the Central Virginia Health District.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos

Officials said that the kitten, about 8 weeks old, was found in the vicinity of Park Street and Lola Avenue in Altavista.

Anyone who may have been exposed to a stray cat or animal by bite, sratch, or contact with saliva, in the area should consult with a physician and contact the Campbell County Health Department at (434) 332-9550. You can also contact the health department by email at AskCVHD@vdh@vriginia.gov.

The Central Virginia Health District provided the following tips to protect against rabies in people and pets: