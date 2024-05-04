Two people rescued from Roanoke apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday night just before midnight, Roanoke Fire-EMS were called to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Winthrop Avenue SW at the Brandywine Complex.

When crews arrived, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm due to the type of building.

Recommended Videos

Two people were rescued from the apartment by firefighters with no injuries to report.

Crews were then able to quickly suppress the fire.

The Red Cross is working with tenants that were displaced due to the fire, smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.