Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores

ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire.

On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville.

The release said that those locations are among the high-priority markets for pharmacy needs.

Kroger said they’re holding open interviews in stores every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. until all positions are filled.

The pharmacy jobs include pharmacists, which require a PharmD, and pharmacy technicians, which require a high school diploma or GED for applicants 18 years and older, Kroger said, and those interested in applying can view all available roles by visiting Kroger’s career site.