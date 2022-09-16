Bed Bath & Beyond in Christiansburg set to close

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – One Southwest Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond location is just one of 56 across the nation that will be closing soon, according to an updated list.

The company had announced in August that it would eventually close around 150 of its stores, slashing its workforce by 20% in an attempt to rebound from major stock dips, the AP reported.

After stocks fell by more than 21% in August, bringing it down 65% in the year prior to that, the company also announced its reversion of strategy.

Now, 56 stores across America will be closing, including the Christiansburg location, situated in the New River Valley Mall.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores slated to close were said to be lower-producing banner stores, and as of August, some of those closures were already underway, according to the company, but the official closing date for the Christiansburg location was not listed.

You can see the full list of closings here.