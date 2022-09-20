Early in-person voting begins Friday in Virginia, same-day registration new this year

Most of the process is the same as it has been in years past, but there are a few new things the state is introducing this year.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – It is that time of year again in Virginia.

For starters, you can now register to vote the same day you cast your ballot. That includes early in-person voting or on Election Day.

“You do have to vote provisional which won’t be scanned,” explained Rockbridge County Director of Elections, Sheila Hall. “It has to go through the same process as a provisional. We have to verify your address, identity, and what not.”

Also new this year: ballot-on-demand.

“Ballot-on-demand simply means when you check in for early voting, it’s going to print your ballot based on where the system knows you are registered – which precinct you’re registered in, and that makes things faster and more accurate,” said Roanoke City Director of Elections, Andrew Cochran.

Early in-person voting, which began as a means to limit crowding and ease the stress on workers during Decision 2020, begins Friday. It will run for 45 days, ending Nov. 5.

In Rockbridge County and Roanoke City, early in-person voting is offered every business day at the Office of Voter Registration. They also will be open on two Saturdays: Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

Keep in mind this year that your precinct may have changed due to redistricting. A new registration card should have been mailed. To determine what precinct you’re in, you can check with your local registrar.

Here are dates to keep in mind: