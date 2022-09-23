Gleaning for the World to collect supplies for Hurricane Fiona victims

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Concord non-profit is gearing up to help out victims of Hurricane Fiona.

The hurricane left a devastating impact on more than half a million residents in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, who are now left without power or drinking water.

Gleaning for the World will host a supply collection event in Lynchburg from Sept. 26-28, in front of Sam’s Club on Ward Road.

Collections will take place from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. each day.

The organization will be collecting hygiene items, baby supplies, cleanup supplies, and kitchen and bath paper products.

Gleaning for the World President Jeane Smiley-Mason says that the organization is ready to help, but needs the right supplies and funds to make it happen.

“We’re asking our supporters to join together in donating these products or financial gifts in an effort to show those affected by Hurricane Fiona that there are people who care about them and not only want to help - but are helping,” said Smiley-Mason. “As the good people in the Caribbean are praying for help, you could be the answer to their prayers.”

Donations can also be dropped off in person at Gleaning for the World, 7539 Stage Road in Concord.

Checks can be mailed to PO Box 645 Concord, VA 24538, and monetary donations can also be made online.