Poll predicts how abortion rights will impact elections

A new poll from the Washington Post is offering insight into how abortion rights may factor into this year's elections

A new poll from the Washington Post is offering insight into how abortion rights may factor into this year’s elections.

Research shows democrats might not get the boost they are looking for after the supreme court’s decision this summer.

The highest court made a major ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Research shows in swing and Republican districts, support is practically the same.

10 News political analyst Dr. Ed Lynch said there will still be a boost for democrats, but only in districts already leaning toward that party.

“Somebody who might have won with 56% of the vote might win with 66%, but it’s still only one vote in congress, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to flip any republican districts,” said Lynch.

Lynch said crime, immigration, and inflation are all more important in the eyes of voters.