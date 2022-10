ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is preparing for Ian’s remnants.

On Friday afternoon, the City of Roanoke Transportation and the City of Roanoke announced that Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice.

They said that the closure is due to forecasted weather.

Wiley Drive runs along the Roanoke River in Southwest Roanoke.

