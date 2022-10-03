Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation hosts ‘Power of Pink’ luncheon in Roanoke

The organization offers support, education and funds for screening and diagnostic services

ROANOKE, Va. – October is breast cancer awareness month and one organization is raising money to help people in Virginia get access to preventative measures.

On Monday, the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation hosted its Power of Pink Luncheon at The Hotel Roanoke.

The organization offers support, education, and funding for screening and diagnostic breast health services for the uninsured and under-insured in Southwest Virginia.

“You know a lot of people have insurance because we’re told we’re supposed to, but then you have these high deductible plans and you can’t afford to use it ... so we’re trying to help fill that gap,” Catherin Warren, Senior Director of Southwest Virginia Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation.

Breast cancer is the second most frequently diagnosed cancer in women in the U.S. 85 percent of all women who develop breast cancer have no known risk factors.

In Virginia, there are almost 71 hundred new cases of breast cancer each year.

You can donate to the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation here, or learn more here.